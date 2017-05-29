Corporate netball wins Qld title

THE Private Companies Netball Competition side returned last week from the Queensland Corporate Games having won the netball title in the multi-sport event held in Brisbane from May 19-21.

The PCNC team finished on top of a field of 15. PCNC also picked up the QCG sports and group awards for netball.

PCNC president Kori Toua-Navuru told The National that the result reflected the hard work done by the players and the executives to raise the standard of the competition.

“It’s been a great exposure and experience.

“This was the first time for PCNC to attend such corporate events internationally,” Toua-Navuru said.

“The PCNC executives and I are very proud of this achievement.”

Navuru said since the PCNC team won the QCG netball title, they have been invited to submit an application to compete in the Australian Corporate Games to be held in Melbourne in November.

“This is another step forward for PCNC.

“I’m sure the executives and players will be looking forward to this event,” Toua-Navuru said

On the home front, the 2017-18 season is scheduled to start in October, with team registration in August.

Given the success of the PCNC team at the Queensland Games, the number of teams is expected to increase.

