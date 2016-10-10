Corporate nines sees Spidertek undefeated

ROUND one and two of the Corporate Ruby League Nines were played yesterday at the National Football Stadium’s reserve oval.

Tournament director Solomon Ravu said 16 teams had confirmed their participation however four withdrew at the last minute.

Ravu said the corporate 9s was not new concept as it was a competition they had run over the years to promote a healthier lifestyle with the involvement of corporate bodies.

“The management of the participating companies understand the importance of the tournament we have been organising over the years, and this year we have seen a good,” Ravu said.

“This year we see families coming out and enjoying themselves, this is the key thing about the tournament,” he said.

Ravu said some teams who had previously been involved in previous years had new management and had missed registering.

“Some teams that are not taking part in this year’s tournament are ANZ, Bank of PNG, Hugo Canning and last year’s winner Country Wide,” Ravu said.

In the games, Spiderteck proved too strong in their two games keeping DFI scoreless 26-0 in round one and then Bishop Brothers 16-0.

Central Provincial Government was another team that came up with good performances beating AES 18-6 and then going on to beat Digicel 20- 8.

Funeral Home won their first game over PWC 16-8 and then edged Air Niugini 10-4.

Sunrise were also undefeated, PNG Ports were victorious in the first round then suffered a loss in the second round while Air Niugini also got mix results in both rounds along with DFI and PWC.

Teams that failed to register a win in both rounds were Bishop Brothers, Digicel, Finance and AES.

Round three and the finals are this weekend and the total prize money on offer is K12,000: Cup winners – K4000, Cup runners-up K2500; Plate winner K2000, Plate runners-up K1500; Bowl winner K750, Bowl runners-up K500; Pennant winner K450, Pennant runners-up K300.

