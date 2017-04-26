Corporate plan launched to help CEPA meet future environmnetal objectives

THE Conservation and Environment Protection Authority has launched its corporate plan for 2017 to 2019 and strategic direction for 2017 to 2021.

They will guide the Authority in the next four years to achieve its goals and objectives.

CEPA managing director Gunther Joku thanked Minister for Environment and Conservation John Pundari for his leadership in the past five years.

He said CEPA, formally known as Department of Environment and Conservation, was transformed into a new authority in 2014.

CCDA managing director Ruel Yamuna also thanked Pundari for his guidance and leadership in the department in the last five years.

Yamuna also thanked Pundari for his leadership in transforming the then Department of Climate Change into an authority known as CCDA in 2015.

Pundari thanked the staff for their commitment and tireless efforts in working with him and supporting him in the last five years.

