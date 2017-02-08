Corporate snooker set to cue off in March

THE 2017 Pacific MMI Port Moresby Corporate Snooker competition is set to cue off on March 6.

Port Moresby Billiards and Snooker (POMBSA) vice-president Stewart Nikints called on all old and interested clubs to submit their expression of interest and nominations to participate.

“The 2017 Port Moresby Billiards and Snooker Association calendar has been finalised and the first competition is the Corporate Snooker Challenge,” Nikints said. “This year’s competition starts on March 6 and I am urging all old and interested clubs to send in their nominations.

“Nomination forms are available from Joey Chan at the Lamana Q Club and all registration and affiliations fees must be paid by Feb 28,” Nikints said.

He said the fees remained the same from last year and there would be four grades – premier, A, B and C grades – taking part in the competition.

“It is important that we start organising our teams and sponsors now so we are ready to do the draws by Feb 28,” Nikints said.

He said an announcement by insurance firm Pacific MMI to continue their support to this premier competition would be made soon.

Meanwhile, Nikints said the presentation of awards for 2016 will be held next on Saturday (Feb 11), at the Arena.

“All award winners and sponsors have been invited to attend,” Nikints said.

