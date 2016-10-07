Corporate tourney set for Sunday

THE National Capital District Corporate Nines rugby league tournament kicks off at the National Football Stadium on Sunday.

This was confirmed by Sportz Events Limited director Solomon Ravu yesterday.

Ravu said that the event was tailored only for employees, spouses and dependents of companies that had registered teams in the competition.

He said Kumuls and Digicel Cup players were eligible to play but only if they were employees of corporate companies, spouses or dependents of employees.

Ravu said the corporate nines competition was a great way for companies to get their employees involved in activities outside of work and as had been experienced in past competitions it was useful in building and strengthening bonds among staff as well as creating new relationships between companies.

The tournament will be played across four pools.

He said the first match would kick off at 10am in pool A between Bishop Brothers and PNG Ports followed by Spider Tek and EFM.

At 11am in Pool B, Sunrise will play Digicel and at 11.30am AES take on CPG.

At 12pm in Pool C GFI faces Waidex and at 12.30pm MTSL plays PNG Power.

At 1pm in Pool D, Funeral Home lock horns with PWC and at 1.30pm Air Niugini clashes with Finance.

Ravu said that a total prize pool of K12,000 was on offer for grand finalists.

The prizes for the winners and runners-up are: Cup K4000,/K2500; Plate K2000/K1500; Bowl K750/K500; Pennant K450/K300.

He thanked the Goodman Fielder executive management for supporting the event with rugby league balls.

Poos A: Bishop Brothers, PNG Ports, Spider Tek, Express Freight Management; Pool B: Sunrise, Digicel, AES, CPG; Pool C: Goodman Fielder International, Waidex, MTSL, PNG Power Ltd; Pool D: The Funeral Home, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Air Niugini, Finance Department.

