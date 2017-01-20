Corporate volleyball to serve off at Ela Beach

THE Port Moresby Corporate Volleyball Challenge will resume after festive season at the Ela Beach volleyball and basketball courts this weekend.

Coordinator of the volleyball challenge and president of PNG Volleyball Federation Kila Dick said the competition would go into its sixth week. He added that there were 19 corporate organisations competing with 21 teams registered in two pools.

In the men’s Pool A, ANZ are leading the point ladder on 13 points from four wins in five games, and they are closely followed by Exxon Mobil and POMGH, who are on 12 points each but separated by goal difference.

In men’s Pool B, CPL head the group with 13 points from four wins from five games.

They are tailed by Digicel Lite, MJ Electrical and PNG Air on 11 points each. In the women’s Pool A, Fairfax is racing away on 15 points followed by IRC 1 on 12 points and ANZ on 11 points while in the B grade, MJ Electrical, Digicel Lite and NCDC, all share the top spot with 13 points each.

The PNG Volleyball Federation is capitalising on the corporate competition and will run Under-18 and U15 beach volleyball comps as well.

