Corporation to provide financial expertise for wharf development

THE International Finance Corporation will be providing financial expertise for the development of the Wagang fisheries wharf and facilities in Lae.

This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the IFC and the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) recently.

IFC, a member of World Bank Group, will provide advisory services as transaction advisers to the management of the project.

NFA managing director John Kasu thanked IFC as a partner especially to provide expert advice on the public private partnership funding options.

He said after the signing of the MoU, IFC had agreed to undertake due diligence in determining optimum project financing options and ensure best practices were followed in the procurement of tender of contracts.

“The National Fisheries Authority has received overwhelming expression of interest from various international financial institutions to provide funding for the Wagang fisheries wharf project,” he said.

“Given the financial complexities, NFA has entered into the MoU with IFC to carry out due diligence.”

Kasu said it would allow the two parties to discuss procedures especially for the development of fisheries wharf.

He said feasibility studies on the project would be carried out this year.

IFC country manager for the Pacific Thomas Jacobs said after establishing and understanding the concept and the background of the project, his team would liaise with the NFA project management unit to identify the position of the Government and the private sector and get the project off the ground.

Jacobs said Lae was leading in terms of tuna processing and the request by the NFA to the IFC to provide financial advice was appreciated.

Like this: Like Loading...