BUSINESS support services and programmes will be rolled out in Porgera, Enga, by the Small to Medium Enterprise Corporation.

This would follow on from signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last week.

The signing was between SMEC and the Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), on behalf of its members and the business community in the district.

SMEC business development services manager Nathan Timo, pictured, told The National that the MoU was aligned with Government policy on the sector and would be for a period of three years in its initial phase.

“The MoU will pave the way for Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Small to Medium Enterprise Corporation to roll out business support services to SMEs in Porgera to participate in spin off business activities,” Timo said.

“The Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry has undertaken to create 10,000 new businesses by 2030 towards achieving the overall target of five million set by the Government.”

“The parties agreed that the programmes proposed will be implemented in two phases.”

The following programmes will be undertaken in 2017 and onwards in collaboration with PPCCI:

Undertaking SIYB (start and improve your business) TOT (training for trainers) for district and LLG staff capacity building;

promoting, developing and marketing of SMEC’s products and services, including garment and textile training programmess and products, and small industries centre’s leather footwear and leather crafts; and,

Promote women in business programs.

