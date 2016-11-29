Corporation starts sales incentive programme

THE Credit Corporation Finance is rolling out a sales incentive programme for its key dealers where salespersons are rewarded for introducing business to them.

The incentive will run until December 31.

The Credit Corporation Finance Lae team met with Boroko Motors Ltd vehicle sales team and discuss business incentives last Wednesday.

Credit Corporation Ltd Lae branch manager Orai Gairo said Boroko Motors Ltd was the first dealership to come on board.

A similar programme will be introduced to Ela Motors this month.

“The idea is to roll out this programme to the key dealership branches country-wide,” Gairo said.

