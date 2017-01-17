Corruption eating at the fabric of PNG constitution

IF you observe carefully why corruption is so rife in PNG, you will find that our MPs and senior bureaucrats are largely responsible for creating an attractive environment for corruption to breed and flourish in our country.

As we can see today, people that perpetuate corruption always go free due to their position as we witnessed in many cases in the government.

This has continued to encourage corruption. Year after year, the people of this nation have discussed the shameful misdeeds of those who run the country.

We have raised our voices in condemnation of the never-ending corruption by our leaders.

What a leader should do and should not do and what happens if the leader fails to observe the leadership code is defined in the widest possible terms in simple, clear, unambiguous language in the leadership code provisions of the national constitution. In other words, the constitution provisions broadly define the general acts of misconduct by leaders, which are punishable.

The organic law on the duties and responsibilities of leadership which was enacted to implement the leadership code are spelt out in detail in the constitution.

At the same time, the organic law imposes certain duties on the leaders and failure to comply with any of those duties amounts to “misconduct in office”, punishable under the law and these are explained in detail in the constitution.

You and I must therefore ensure that our leaders live to these standards. Frankly, this provision is not even a law, unless you enforce or make it workable, then it is a law.

The people expect leaders to set proper standards, one to which our younger generation can aspire to and hereby create a conducive future that we all can be proud of and enjoy.

Now is the time the nation needs quality leadership.

There is a desperate need for wise and sound leaders.

We need leaders who will lead us out of these problems.

We need strong leaders with strong solutions!

Jack Atte Kapa

Chimbu

