Corruption fighters are watching

WRITE to highlight certain candidates vying for the Central province regional seat in the 2017 National Generation Elections.

I was in Rarai village in the Kairuku Hiri district on June 5 when candidate Boe Eno Daera visited this village with food stuff and presented K1,000 to Chiefs Mateo Ainie and Opu Mali on behalf of the Kinapuisa clan.

This is a clear sign of bribery with the intent of influencing voters.

I urge the Electoral Commission to investigate and talk to the above two named Chiefs.

Let me warn all candidate that there are corruption fighters watching you and ready to capture your pictures as evidence of your corrupt activities.

Corruption Watcher

Bereina CP

