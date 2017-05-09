Corruption-free govt key to development

This year, 2017, National Election will mark the 9th parliament since independence.

This country is richly blessed with natural resources with diverse cultures with a loving people from the Islands to the coast to the highlands.

This country is one of the world’s richest countries in terms of natural resources, rivers and creeks, mountains etc.

This year will be a year for the people to elect a CEO of the districts and of the provinces you belong.

This election you will elect a leader not just a political leader.

Not a political leader but a true family head, not a political leader but village leader proudly groomed in the village by the elders, not a political leader but leader who serve all for the people, not a political leader but a leader who stood tall with dignity and pride, not a political leader but a leader whose character shaped to be a leader from childhood, not a political leader but a leader who serve the people under whatever circumstance, not a political leader by education /wealth but by wisdom attain from God.

Accountability, transparency and good governance will just fall in line for a corruption-free government is when the leader has the heart to serve all for the people.

Castro Koiwa,

Morry Kewai Nem,

Lae

