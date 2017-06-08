Corruption hinders development, economic growth

THE enthusiastic young people who took part in last Sunday’s walk against corruption should be encouraged to read and know about the life and work of the man the annual event is named after.

The late Sir Anthony Siaguru was arguably one of the finest statesmen to have emerged from the immediate post-independence Papua New Guinea.

His personal achievements were simply outstanding. While one of the pioneer law students at the University of PNG, he was the Student Representative Council president and rugby team captain.

He was the first Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary, a Harvard scholar, Moresby North East MP, Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, director on a few of PNG’s largest companies, a lawyer, newspaper columnist and founding president of the PNG chapter of Transparency International.

He was a true nationalist. And nationalism to him, according to a tribute at his funeral by one of his closest friends Sir Mekere Morauta, meant above all, doing things properly. It meant not excusing or passing off mistakes and inefficiencies as being in some way inevitable.

Following his death in 2004, TIPNG launched the annual Sir Anthony Siaguru Walk Against Corruption in his honour. And for every year since, the walk has been staged initially in Port Moresby and later in smaller centres in the country.

Last Sunday’s walk in Port Moresby attracted 58 companies, a number of schools and families too. Many corporation organisations have joined TIPNG in this annual event. And in their own way, they promoted the values of transparency and accountability.

However, despite the efforts by all concerned, the battle is far from winding down, or won. In fact, the opposite seems more true. With the involvement of modern technology and exposure to trans-national crime, the battle against corruption for PNG is getting intense by the day.

It is a battle to be soldiered on by not only those in power and positions of influence, but also every citizen.

This election presents an opportunity for voters at least to take a stand. Although it is difficult to judge a man’s heart, the best voters can do is to elect those who have demonstrated accountability and integrity prior to seeking political office or as members of Parliament.

Unfortunately, there is no law preventing those who have been investigated, or taken to court, or convicted, from seeking office. It is up to voters to decide whether they would want such persons to represent them in Parliament.

The current government has, or claims to have, done its bit to reduce corruption and promote accountability and transparency in State institutions, and in its dealings with the public and the private sectors.

Unfortunately, the disbanding of the investigation task force and failure to establish an independent anti-corruption body in this term of parliament, among other accusations, have provided plentiful ammunition for Government critics.

However, the last thing voters want to hear in this crucial election period is emotive outbursts against the Government without facts.

In the war against corruption, the voter want to hear what credible and practical alternatives political parties in this election have to offer.

Other the other hand it is also the voters’ responsibility to question and form an objective opinion to guide their assessment of candidates.

This also calls for education, awareness and a change of mindset. Doing things like offering and accepting “rewards” for services, especially by people paid to provide such services, is simply wrong.

It is such little things that we have taken for granted over the years which led to the creation of this monster that stands in the way of a better life for all.

While the attempts by the Government and big corporations have achieved some success, there is a real need for the average Papua New Guinean to understand and appreciate the values of accountability and transparency.

Such awareness would result in people realising that what may be acceptable in Melanesian culture is unacceptable in the world of business and governance.

As pointed out by the American ambassador last Sunday’s event in Port Moresby, corruption affects the nation’s economy and people’s welfare.

It erodes democratic values and is a challenge to the efforts to lift people out of poverty. Every citizen, should therefore be involved in the fight against corruption, starting with doing little things correctly.

