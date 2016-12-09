Corruption, jealousy bringing down our higher institutions

THIS is a responds to a letter written by concerned citizen via email on Dec 5 titled “Real concern for Universities”.

It is unhealthy to see greed, self-centeredness, corruption and jealousy slowly degrading the development and progress of higher institutions like PNG University of Technology.

While many Papua New Guinean professionals devoting their lives in producing graduates with quality education to develop human resource for the country, a handful are spoiling that by trying to find any small loophole to put a bad scenery on the good things done so far.

These rotten apples who’re only considerate in their jobs and promotions and do not go further in their lives than their professional welfare in the institutions.

Drowned by hatred, jealousy and laziness, preying on every little opportunity to milk from non-profiting institutions that struggles to keep it functioning without full government funding. It is a shame to you greedy individuals.

It is frustrating and so lame trying to destroy someone from another society, culture, tradition, clan, family, continent and another country devoting and sacrificing their lives to develop this country not for the sake of money, not for the sake of wealth, not for sake of fame and not for the sake of professional job promotions but for the sake of humanity, love, passion and care for this country.

The face of PNG University of Technology has changed in the last three years, believe me or not, bit by bit it has changed because of few committed honest people running the institution unlike 2011 and backwards.

Sad to mention but few expats donate their salary back to respective departments whenever there’s urgency.

Unlike us national professionals who rarely spend a toea back but find means to milk out whenever there’s an opportunity. Jealousy and selfishness in PNG will never bring developments for PNG.

So why I ask myself why would someone from PNG destroy expats with good deeds to develop this nation’s human resource? Do we want to develop this country or we want to stay the same and complain every time? Why don’t we give back to the institution and rather than asking more from institution?

We’ve seen many changes since 2012 from a reputable Vice-Chancellor Dr Schram, Papua New Guineans should be proud we are privileged to have few of such people with good management skills to run institutions like this where funds are not generated by itself is highly under-funded by the government.

Many changes have taken place within the short period of his management while other impact major developmental plans are underway. While good people working very hard to do good to PNG, a few evil people who just sit in their comfort zones and complain for simply nothing. Instead of acknowledging we are smart in discovering little gaps to make unnecessary noise to stir anger.

Jealousy and corruption in professional level in PNG Unitech have always been a disease and will always be a disease that will hinder the progress of competition among institutions in world University rankings. While our people sacrifice to send their kids to university thinking that they are getting the best from the PNG Unitech, only to find that their kids have been learning rubbish because lecturers are so much concerned about their promotions than student welfare.

While the government is spending thousands every year paying for your salary, you want more giving less.

Angry Citizen/Student

Like this: Like Loading...