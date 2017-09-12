Corruption and public service

IT is sad to see that after 41 years of independence, Papua New Guinea is still way behind in terms of services to the people.

I have read, heard and seen public servants involved in bribery, money laundering and other corrupt practices.

It seems that some public servants do their job only when they are given money by their clients. Aren’t public servants paid by the government to do their job?

PNG is always referred to as a Christian country, but why is corruption so rife?

I think that as Papua New Guineans we are not service-orientated and this is why many public servants take bribes or any form of payment fort services they should be providing for free.

I believe there are honest and hardworking people out there who can make a difference by doing the right thing, so let’s start now for a better Papua New Guinea.

Patriot

