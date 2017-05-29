Council gives school K10,000

THE Lae urban local level government council last week presented K10,000 to the Lae Day Care Pre-School to assist it with its logistic requirements.

Mayor Koim Trilu Leahy, through his office, assisted the school following a recent visit he made and found out their need for improved facilities.

Leahy visited the school at Eriku and presented the cheque to principal Nancy Rami on Wednesday.

“We are a local level government but we feel that we, as a government, have a duty to help schools in the city to improve the learning environment of our children,” Leahy said.

Rami said it was the first time they have received funding assistance from any government body.

“I thank God for this assistance,” Rami said.

“As a private Christian school, we don’t normally receive financial assistance from the government but we are grateful for what the mayor has done.

“We will use this money to buy a new photocopy machine for the school.”

The school was built in the 1960s by the missionaries of the Wesleyan Church.

It currently has 250 students and 16 teachers and caters for kindergarten and preparatory grade students from Eriku and other areas with in Lae city.

