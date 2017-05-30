Council gives Tonga chance to reconsider pullout

THE Pacific Games Council (PGC) executive board met on Friday to address the Tongan government’s letter of withdrawal from hosting the 2019 Pacific Games.

As part of its meeting, the executive board was addressed by Lord Vaea, acting president of TASANOC, and Lord Sevele, chairman of the Tonga 2019 Pacific Games organising committee.

The executive board resolved to make one last attempt to keep the 2019 Pacific Games in Tonga.

In 2012, the PGC membership voted emphatically for Tonga to host these Games and the executive board remains confident that Tonga can successfully deliver the event should the government resume its support.

In the Pacific way, the executive board favours keeping the door open to the Tongan government for a limited period to address its financial concerns with the PGC in a spirit of cooperation.

The council has previously written to the prime minister with this offer but will now ask TASANOC to facilitate an appointment for PGC representatives to meet with him and the cabinet in early June to review the Games’ cost structures.

In the meantime, the executive board will advise its members that it has put contingency plans in place for the process of selecting an alternative host nation quickly in the event that matters with the Tongan government are not fully resolved by June 30.

