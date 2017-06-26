Council helps youth group with training

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE Lae City Council has assisted a group of youths at 2-Mile by paying part of their project fees.

Lae mayor Koim Trilu Leahy, on behalf of the council, gave a cheque for K1650 to the 2-Mile One Block youths.

The money will be paid to the Missionary Training College for 33 youths from the area who are enrolled at the institution.

The group had three months ago written to Leahy asking him to pay for their project fees.

Leahy told the youths that they needed to get educated to contribute meaningfully to their communities and not to get involved in unlawful activities.

“Once you get your paper, you must come back and become good citizens,” he said.

“Do not get involved in unlawful activities such as marijuana and homebrew consumption.

“The council is ready to assist you to ensure you have a good life.

“Youths are the future of the country so we must educate you.”

The mayor has, in the last two weeks, also assisted two women’s groups in West Taraka with funding to go into small business activities.

Simpson Hogen, the group’s spokesperson, thanked the mayor for the gesture. He said it was the first time they had received funding from a government office.

Like this: Like Loading...