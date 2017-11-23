Council members shown the path taken by Moses

THE eight council members of the PNG Science and Technology Secretariat were urged to use

their God-given wisdom to make wise decisions in their work as leaders.

Speaking during the opening of the third secretariat meeting recently, Pastor Tiaon Burete, of the Pacific Adventist University, shared with the council members the leadership of Moses in the Bible and urged them to apply the same principles to their work.

Burete quoted Exodus 3:7-10 which says: “The Lord said, ‘I have indeed seen the misery of my people in Egypt.

“I have heard them crying out because of their slave drivers, and I am concerned about their suffering.

“So I have come to rescue them from the hand of the Egyptians and to bring them up out of that land into a good and spacious land, a land flowing with milk and honey – the home of the Canaanites, Hittites, Amorites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites.”

