Council members told to stay away from politics

MOROBE Governor Ginson Saonu, pictured, has warned members of the provincial executive council to concentrate on serving the people and stay away from politics.

He appointed a 20-men cabinet to carry out the province’s development aspirations.

Saonu told the Cabinet members to focus on developing their wards, local level governments and districts and not going against each other.

“No more politics. From the start, we must show unity,” Soanu said.

“Unity of cabinet and the Tutumang will influence our public service and the development of Morobe.

“We must also respect each other. If you respect the leader, you also respect the people he represents. I do not want you to play politics with the MPs. Put Morobe first.

“This is a new day for Morobe. Elections has come and go. Let’s work together to develop Morobe.”

