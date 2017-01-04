Council refutes claim

WEWAK Mayor Charles Malenki says the town council is not responsible for road infrastructure maintenance and repairs in the town area.

He was responding to concerns raised by members of public about roads in the town area marked by big potholes disrupting traffic flow.

The complaints were regarding the road from the Wewak-Boram Airport entrance to Dagua, along the beach road from Windjammer Beach Motel to Meni Beach and right into the town.

Malenki told The National that the town council had been blamed over the years for things it was not responsible for.

“The responsibility parks with the East Sepik administration under the Division of Works,” he said.

Malenki said every year, between K1 million and K2 million were allocated from the provincial budget for the town roads.

The funds were specifically for repairing and renovating roads and not provincial roads.

But he said the town council had no control over these funds.

“Wewak Urban has not been involved in the contracts awarding nor the actual dispersing of the funding,” he said.

“I want the people to understand this and not to blame the council who usually fall victim to these criticisms all the time. All we see is the Works pothole brigade patching them.”

