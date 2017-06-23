Councillor calls on the government to fix road

By DOROTHY MARK

The Public Tank to Beon road in Madang which has been untouched for almost 20 years and needs urgent maintenance, a concerned councillor said this week.

Ambenob LLG Ward Two councillor Mark Naion said Furan, Panim and Brahim villagers used the road to transport their cash crops into town and have been major suppliers of fresh produce at the Madang town.

But their road has remained in very bad condition for a long time.

He also highlighted that the poor condition of the road has provided a convenient advantage for criminals to hold up motorists travelling between Sisiak and Beon jail.

Niaon said CIS and police officers and other public servants used the road everyday and it required the government’s attention to have it fixed.

Correctional service officer Florence Kabe said the bad road condition has caused inmates to arrive late for court sessions.

Kabe said it was dangerous and worse when they needed to rush seriously ill inmates to the hospital.

“Inmates have managed to jump off the CIS van and escape when the vehicle slowed down at the bumpy sections,” she said.

Naion said the government through the Department of Works gave K10 million to fix the Mis-Kamba road but did not improve the Public Tank-Beon road which linked important services.

Naion appealed to the government to make funding available for a full upgrade of the road.

“There is much talk and newspaper headlines when inmates escape but simple things like fixing the roads, bridges and other infrastructures surrounding their welfare are overlooked and ignored,” he said.

The bad road condition contributed to many hold-ups in the area and people living along the road staged a protest march in town on Tuesday.

They gave a petition, signed by more than 1300 people, to Madang provincial police commander Supt Jacob Singura and provincial administrator Daniel Aloi and demanded a feedback within seven days.

Sigura said police would be stationed there to monitor the situation in the area with accommodation provided by Water PNG.

Meanwhile, Madang town mayor Joe Yama said about K70,000 for mobilisation was allocated to begin work on part of the road but the work did not start because the full funding had not been released as yet.

