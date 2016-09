A WARD councillor in Manus was arrested and charged with rape last week.

Acting provincial police commander senior inspector David Yapu said Buka Pasar, 52, was from Mundrau ward in the Pomuti, Ndrehet, Kurti and Andra Local Level Government (PNKA) LLG in Lorengau.

Police alleged that the incident happened when Pasar dropped off the woman at around 3.30am on Aug 19 at her relative’s house.

He is now in custody at Lorengau Police Station.

Related