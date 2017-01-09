Councillor told to provide acquittals

By PISAI GUMAR

NAWAEB MP Gisuwat Siniwin is urging a councillor in his electorate who diverted the K200,000 meant for small scale inland fish farming to a cattle project to provide acquittals to avoid legal proceedings.

Siniwin raised the matter after the Indani Inland Fish Farmer’s Cooperative executives in Wain-Erap asked him to recoup the money and fund their projects.

Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources Mao Zeming had allocated K200,000 to assist inland fish projects in Wain-Erap under his discretion.

Siniwin, on behalf of Zeming, presented the cheque to Finongan councillor Philip Singkepe mid last year.

“The funding was meant to assist small scale fish farmers in Gain, Kusip and Bandong areas therefore, the money was given to Councillor Singkepe to distribute equitably,” Siniwin said. Instead, Singkepe diverted the money to a cattle project along the Wawin plateau of Lower Erap.

“Singkepe appeared to me last November during Busu Bridge opening and admitted that the funding was diverted to a cattle project along the Wawin plateau,” Siniwin said.

“I advised Singkepe to provide the acquittals or the police will arrest him to justify why the funding was diverted from its original purpose and until today (last Wednesday), Singkepe never turned up with acquittals as yet,” Siniwin said.

Siniwin said yesterday that he would get police to hunt down Singkepe.

Cooperative executives, Moses Amateng, Sige Satibe, Uruwepe Iri and Bisepmang Tumusi had threatened to take legal action against Siniwin if the funding was not made available.

Like this: Like Loading...