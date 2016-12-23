Councillors seek unpaid salaries

By LARRY ANDREW

A GROUP of ward councillors from the Labuta local level government in Nawaeb, Morobe, arrived in Lae yesterday wanting to be paid what they claim was owed to them since 2014.

Ward Five councillors Kigah Diling on behalf of 13 colleagues told The National of the hardship they had been facing.

He said the Government in 2014 had approved the payment of K7200 to each councillor.

“In 2015, we receive half the money. Early this year, we were paid K1000,” he said.

“We were supposed to be paid this year our K400 monthly salary but that had not been done causing us to front up at the LLG provincial programme adviser’s office every day.

“We were told: Check your accounts, check your accounts. It has put a strain on our resources moving back and forth from the villages.”

He said it was Christmas and the councillors needed money for their families.

Although they have not been paid, he said they were continuing to carry out their duties to see government services reaching the villages.

Like this: Like Loading...