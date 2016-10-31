Councillors urge district to explain use of K250,000

By LUKE KAMA

WARD councillors of the five local level governments in Ijivitari, Oro, have requested the District Development Authority to explain the use of a K250,000 allocated for Independence Day celebrations last month.

Spokesperson and Ward Seven councillor of the Oro Bay LLG John Teime said DDA chairman and MP David Arore had announced that the five LLGs – Afore, Oro Bay, Tufi, Safia and Popondetta Urban – would be allocated K50,000 each to organise their own celebrations.

“But the cheques were raised late so the funds were not made available to the LLGs on time. We have (since) had no reports of this money on where it was spent.”

However, Arore told The National that the funds had been paid to the LLGs and urged the councillors to talk to the LLG presidents.

“They can raise complaints to the police and arrest the presidents for that matter. The DDA has already paid out the money to LLG presidents,” Arore said.

But Orobay LLG president Theophilus Ajerimbo denied that they had received the money.

“It’s not K50,000 but K20,000 allocated and the money is still with the district treasury,” he said.

“All the presidents including myself are still following up on that money.

“We don’t know why treasury officers are delaying the payment.”

