Councillors want new leader to represent people

By ELIAS LARI

TWENTY ward councillors from the Aiya LLG in Kagua, Southern Highlands, have resolved to get rid of their MP in next year’s national election.

The councillors on Thursday, gathered at Wabi market in Kagua and raised their concerns over lack of service delivery by the current MP for Kagua-Erave James Lagea.

They said they would find a better leader who has a heart to deliver services to the people.

Deputy president of Aiya LLG Andrew Moge said people really needed services.

He said the 20 councillors were now taking the stand to vote in good leaders who would perform their duties.

Moge said Lagea did not perform his duties but was operating out of the electorate.

“We need change and that is to vote in good leaders that can deliver services to our electorate,” he said.

“We have well-educated leaders that can contest the elections.”

He said leadership was all about service delivery and yet, the people of Kagua and Erave were not seeing any tangible developments.

“We need changes to take place and people must elect good leaders during this election,” he said.

Businessman Timothy Wapa Irinaya, who was present at the gathering on Thursday, commended the councillors for coming up with such decision.

Irinaya said it was the first time to witness leaders taking such stand.

He said the democratic power was with the people and whatever choice they made would determine their future.

“You need to start screening out your leaders and make wise choices without selling your votes for cash,” Irinaya said.

“Why do people complain after making a wrong choice at the first place?”

