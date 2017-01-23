Councilor urges NFA to hand over vessels to locals

By GYNNIE KERO

A COUNCILOR from Samarai Murua district in Milne Bay does not like the idea of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) bringing illegal vessels captured in Milne Bay waters to Port Moresby.

Edward Digwalieu from Kwaraiwa in the Bwanabwana Local Level Government said the two vessels brought into Port Moresby recently were stealing marine resources in Samarai-Murua waters and should be given back to the local people as part of reimbursement of their stolen resources.

“They (foreign vessels) have reaped off the people’s resources and benefited big time while people are still having the pain in their hearts for what was stolen from them.

“The locals were defenceless, sat back on the beach and watched these poachers conquering their water.

“The people have no idea how much bech-de-mer or sea cucumber were taken, people were scared to pursue the vessels because they did not have the logistic support, they thought the vessels were carrying weapons,” he said.

Digwalieu also questioned Samarai-Murua MP Gordon Wesley why he did not he stop NFA and the PNG Defence Force from taking the vessels to Port Moresby when Alotau had a National Court to deal with the matter.

“My concern is why do they steal from us, and when we try to harvest for consumption we are terrorised and cannot access something that rightfully belongs to us, there is no fairness.

“Where is justice? I say we the resources owners have the right to own these vessels because it’s our resources,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...