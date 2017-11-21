Councils needed to protect children: Official

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE administration of the Lukautim Pikini Act is lacking in the provinces because councils are yet to be formed to carry it out, according to the National Office of Child and Family Service.

Chief executive Simon Yanis said during the opening of the Children’s Forum yesterday in Port Moresby that the Lukautim Pikinini Act 2015 had called for the establishment of the National Office of Child and Family Service and the administration of the councils.

Yanis said the law required each local-level government to have a council, the provincial government to manage the Act, and the office to provide justice service.

“This government has given prominence to the establishment of this office (which) gives powers to the minister to delegate this powers to the councils that will be established,” he said.

“There will be provincial councils and district councils created.

“I believe that the commission of the council, and the establishment of the national council and the district council will protect children.”

