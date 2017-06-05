Councils of UPNG should review K600 graduation fee

THE Councils of University of Papua New Guinea should review the decision of K600 graduation fees for this year UPNG final year students who will be graduating.

The fact that the charges of graduation fee is the first of its kind, and the decision for this charge came about very late, it was not properly planned.

The decision was disseminated to the final year students after we had detached from the University and back at home while hoping for peaceful graduation.

Some students got the information very late.

Simon T. Bolkun

