Counseling service conducts awareness

PNG Counseling and Consultation Service conducted an awareness on domestic violence in the Dei, Western Highlands, last Christmas.

Principal counselor and director Allan Tagai, who led the awareness, said he was concerned about women being treated harshly by their husbands and urged provincial authorities to address the issue.

“The provincial authorities must use the existing laws especially the new Family Protection Act and the Lukautim Pikinini Act to deal with reported cases,” Tagai said.

“The male population must also understand that any form of violence is against the law.”

He was concerned about women now being treated like properties in their own homes and stressed the importance of having healthy relationships in the family where husbands and wives were equal and working to support each other.

Tagai counseled nearly 40 women in a day and was alarmed because it showed that no one was concerned about the wellbeing of the families, especially the children.

“Many women walked for miles to seek one-on-one counseling and the focus was on the wellbeing of the children affected by violence.”

