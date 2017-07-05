Count when ready, officials told

By MALUM NALU and JUNIOR UKAHA

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has reminded his officers to start the counting of votes when they are ready soon after polling ends.

He was commenting on the delay in the counting in Lae after

polling was completed last Thursday. Ballot boxes are at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

“Lae has completed polling and it’s up to the election manager and the returning officer to organise themselves to start the counting,” Gamato said.

“I’ve given instructions already across the country that as soon as they finish they can go into counting.

“They can give themselves two or three days to prepare and then go into counting.”

Yesterday election manager Simon Soheke said counting

for Morobe should start next Monday.

He pointed this out after Lae Returning Officer Daniel Wasinak told The National last Sunday that counting for Lae would start this week.

“Counting for all electorates in the province including

Lae will start next Monday,” Soheke said.

“I have advised him (Wasinak) that we will postpone counting for Lae until all other electorates (in Morobe) have completed polling. We do not want some electorates to be ahead and some behind. We want to do things together.”

Soheke said most electorates had completed polling except Markham, Kabwum, Tewai-Siassi and Menyamya.

He said counting for most electorates would take place in the districts except Huon Gulf (Polytech), Nawaeb (Telikom College) and the regional seat (Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium) to be held in Lae.

