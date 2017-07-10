Counting for Aitape-Lumi delayed

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

Counting for Aitape-Lumi has been delayed after a polling team with unused ballot papers were held up at Suain village in West Sepik, the electorate’s returning officer John Menchalo said.

“Polling for the electorate should have been completed by Saturday (July 1),” Menchalo said.

“We should be preparing for counting by (today) but counting will now be held on Wednesday because the assistant presiding officer, polling clerk and the assistant returning officer were held hostage by two candidates with ballot boxes that contained unmarked ballot papers.

“The candidates (one for the regional seat and one for Aitape-Lumi) held the electoral staff to demand for the return of the marked ballot papers last Saturday) evening.”

He said security officials went in to the village to rescue them.

“However mobile squad officers and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers then went and rescued the polling officers at Suain.”

Menchalo said that luckily the ballot boxes that had the marked papers were transported earlier with the presiding officer and locked up at the Aitape Police Station.

“We now have sent extra two polling teams to continue polling at Suain and Matapau while another two teams are conducting polling in Yakamul and Ulaiu villages with the soldiers and police officers there,” Menchalo said.

“They should be completed by tomorrow (today).

“Counting will be held at the YC Hall in Aitape.

Menchalo said the conduct of the two candidates is now a police case and they would be dealt with after the elections.

