Counting centre delays election process in Madang

By DOROTHY MARK

Counting for Madang is most likely to begin on Wednesday due to the slowness of setting up a counting centre.

Election manager there Peter Yasaro that was due to the slowness of the payment process for materials required by the centre.

Yasaro said a cheque raised at the provincial treasury to pay for plywoods to set up the counting centre and other materials for counting was processed late and would require bank clearance.

“If we happen to get things in order quickly, then we will set up by Tuesday and the actual counting should begin on Wednesday,” he said.

He said Raicoast and Madang electorates were the first two in Madang to have all ballot boxes, including regional boxes, to be locked away at the Jomba Police Station.

Regional seat boxes for Bogia, Sumkar and Usino Bundi will be transported to the storage containers in front of the police station before counting begins.

Yasaro said polling in Arabaka and Josephstaal LLGs in Middle Ramu was extended and was expected to be complete by Friday because they began polling late and Simbai and Kovon completed their polling last week.

He said counting for Madang regional seat could start without the Arabaka and Josephstaal boxes because there were many other boxes to be counted while waiting.

“We cannot delay counting for Madang regional because we have to complete counting within the given time schedule,” Yasaro said.

Like this: Like Loading...