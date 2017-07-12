Counting in Milne Bay starts, sitting MPs lead

Reports by HELEN TARAWA

Counting in Milne Bay started on Monday with Kiriwina-Goodenough the first district to start followed by Alotau Urban.

Incumbents Charles Abel and Douglas Tomuriesa are both leading the race respectively in their electorates, according to election manager Dadu Daga.

He said counting for Alotau Open was at the Cameron Second School hall.

Daga said for the Kiriwina-Goodenough electorate, counting was taking place at the Lossuia LLG Chamber.

He said counting for Esa’ala started yesterday morning at the primary school hall while for Samarai-Murua, it started at the Misima High School hall.

“We still have 17 boxes for regional from Samarai-Murua yet to arrive which would determine the commencement of counting,” Daga said.

“I have had a briefing with the candidates and they have all agreed that we should start counting due to the deadline that we have to meet.

“We would like counting to start because we are aiming to complete it by next week.”

Daga said regional boxes from all electorates had arrived and were locked away except for Samarai-Murua.

He said counting for the regional would be conducted at the Catholic church hall.

He said they planned to complete counting by July 20.

Like this: Like Loading...