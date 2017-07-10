Counting for Morobe begins

COUNTING for the 10 Morobe seats begins today and the province will be watching the 660 counting officials to ensure a smooth process.

Morobe elections manager Simon Soheke warned that he would not hesitate to ask police to detain any official accepting bribes during counting.

“Counting and tally officials are not there to make leaders, no, you will only facilitate the process which the people have already exercised their rights to vote.

“Our role is to verify marked ballot papers, formal from informal votes and sum them up, no more, no less,” Soheke said.

He said that as the provincial elections manager, he has the authority and would not hesitate to ensure police arrest any counting officials for allegedly accepting bribery to alter entries in the counting process.

“The eyes of citizens, scrutineers and candidates will be watching our movements and fingers sorting out ballot papers, therefore never misplace and mismatch papers and figures.”

Soheke warned counting officials to refrain from accepting any money from candidates.

Counting of the 280 regional ballot boxes and 53 for Lae open will be conducted at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium while the other eight electorates will count their votes in their respective district headquarters.

Soheke acknowledged PNGDF navy vessel HMS Port Moresby for shipping ballot boxes for the regional seat from Kabwum, Tewae-Siassi and Finschhafen to Lae.

Like this: Like Loading...