Counting in NCD may start tomorrow

By HELEN TARAWA

COUNTING in the National Capital District should start tomorrow (Tuesday), depending on preparations, election manager Alwyn Jimmy says.

He said the Electoral Commission officers would be conducting training today for counting officials at the Rita Flynn Stadium.

“The counting officials will be informed of the layout of the counting places in three locations – Rita Flynn, Sir John Guise Stadium and Kila Kila Secondary School,” Jimmy told The National.

“We are now going through all the ballot boxes and finalising all the lists and reports from the presiding officers.

“They have to take stock of the number of ballot papers that were returned and any related information.

“We will be talking to the scruiteers and checking their work. Once the reports are cleared, we will move the ballot boxes to the counting locations.”

Alwyn said they had secured counting location for Moresby East at Sir John Guise Stadium and moved two containers there.

“For Moresby South, we have a container at Kila Kila Secondary for the ballot boxes.

“Counting for Moresby North-West will be at Rita Flynn Stadium which will also be the same location for the provincial seat.

“We are going to divide the building into two and we will have two counting areas for the one electorate and NCD Regional.

“We would like to start counting earlier but we have to make sure that everything is in order. Once that’s completed, we are going to decide when to start the counting.

“Tuesday was allocated to counting but depending on our preparations – if we are ready by Monday then we can start on Tuesday, otherwise it will be Wednesday.”

