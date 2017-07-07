Counting in New Ireland to start

COUNTING in New Ireland will start on Monday.

Provincial returning officer Iven Lakatani said although Namatanai was ready this week, it would be deferred to coincide with Kavieng’s.

In Kavieng, 22 polling teams completed their polling and returned with ballot boxes now stored at the Kavieng Police Station.

Lakatani said out of 25 polling teams in Namatanai, 22 completed their polling and the others were expected to end this week.

Namatanai returning officer Benjamin Kliawi said he wanted to start the counting yesterday.

He was concerned that the lengthy period the ballot boxes were in custody would raise suspicions among candidates and their supporters .

“The earlier, the better, to avoid any suspicious by not only the candidates but by the voters of Namatanai,” Kliawi said.

Kavieng returning officer Yuyu Lasbut said: “There were no law and order issues except for a couple of impersonators who were apprehended by the police.

“There was another case in which a female returning officer was identified by some candidates and their scrutineers to be the former wife of a regional candidate,” Lasbut said. “They demanded that she be changed, which we did immediately.”

