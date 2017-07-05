Counting process picks up

By MALUM NALU

THE country is now into the counting mode as polling winds up around the country, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato, pictured, says.

“We are moving into the next phase of the election, which is counting and the tallying of votes,” he said.

Gamato will give a more detailed update on Friday.

On the counting in each province, Gamato said:

Chimbu was to have started yesterday;

Eastern Highlands will start tomorrow;

Hela started yesterday in Tari-Pori;

East Sepik will start on July 10;

Madang will start on July 10;

Morobe will start on July 10;

West Sepik will start on July 10;

Bougainville has not indicated when it will start;

East New Britain will start on July 10;

Manus will start on July 10;

New Ireland will start on July 10;

West New Britain will start on July 10;

Central will start on July 10;

Milne Bay will start on July 10;

Gulf will start on July 12;

Northern will start on July 10;

Western will start on July 12; and,

The National Capital District will start counting tomorrow.

“Hopefully, by the weekend, we should see many electorates start counting,” the electoral commissioner said.

The return of writs is scheduled for July 24.

Like this: Like Loading...