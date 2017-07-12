Counting for Raicoast expected to start tonight

COUNTING for the Raicoast open seat in Madang is expected to start tonight if arrangements are sorted, says returning officer Cherubim Lai.

He said all the ballot boxes for Raicoast were taken safely into Madang town and were locked up at the Madang police station.

“We have a total of 64 ballot boxes so 10 boxes are for Nayudo, 14 boxes for Nahorawa, 12 for Astrolabe Bay and 28 boxes for Raicoast Rural local level governments,” Lai told The National.

Lai said that counting was to start at the United Church Hall immediately after the training of counting officials.

He said most candidates and their supporters were eager about the results.

“Right now we have 60 counting officials to handle counting and 10 technical staff will also be there to assist when the need arises.”

