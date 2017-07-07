Counting starts in NCD

By HELEN TARAWA

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato waved happily to officials at the Rita Flynn Stadium in Port Moresby last evening as counting was about to start.

Capital city residents had been waiting since the one-day polling was conducted on June 30 to see counting get underway.

Counting for the NCD regional seat got underway at the Rita Flynn Stadium.

The commissioner returned from East New Britain and headed straight to the counting venue where he was met by election manager Alwyn Jimmy.

Assistant election manager Kavanamur Bale told The National that counting for the Moresby North-West and Moresby South electorates were yet to begin.

Counting for Moresby South was planned to be held at Kilakila Secondary School.

Counting for Moresby North-West is expected to begin today.

Bale said polling officials for Moresby North-West and Moresby South had already received their allowances.

Bale said scrutineers and candidates were allowed into the counting venue to witness the process.

“We are all good to go non-stop. We’ll change shifts and continue to get all the regional ballot boxes done. We are looking at more than 300 counting officials to undertake counting. For Moresby South, East and West there will be about 180 counting officials.”

