Counting underway nationwide

MOST provinces in the country started counting yesterday while others have had polling extended.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said this yesterday when giving an update on polling and counting throughout the country.

East Sepik has completed polling and preparing for counting which starts today;

West Sepik has completed all polling and preparing for counting while awaiting the extraction of a few teams and ballot boxes from remote locations;

Madang has completed polling and is now sorting out its returns and reports in preparation for counting to start today;

Morobe completed all polling last Friday, with counting starting yesterday;

All polling for New Guinea Islands provinces are completed and they are now going into the counting phase;

NCD counting is in progress for Moresby-South, Moresby North-West and NCD Regional, while Moresby North-East is yet to start due to some issues;

Milne Bay has completed polling and counting started yesterday;

Northern is set to start counting today;

Western has requested for extension of polling due to bad weather and late deployment of teams;

Counting is also underway in Central, Hela, Chimbu, Eastern Highlands, Southern Highlands and Jiwaka, while Enga and Western Highlands are yet to start.

Extensions for polling have been given to South Wosera, Tunap Hunstein, Baimuru, East Kikori, West Kikori, Bundi, Arabaka, Josephstaal, Bamu, Nomad, Morehead, Oriomo-Bituri, Paiela, Maip-Mulitaka, Lagaip

