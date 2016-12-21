Country is facing social crisis, Polye says

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye says the country is facing not only an economic crisis but also a social one too.

Polye said he was worried to see young people involved in drugs, alcohol and other activities one would never have associated with children.

“Young people are venturing into inappropriate, unsuitable ways of survival which some of them are illegal,” Polye said.

“Some of these activities are even harmful and dangerous to their health.”

He said young married people became separated and children from broken homes ended up on the streets.

“Because of the lifestyle of young people, HIV/AIDS is taking its toll,” Polye said.

He said the HIV/AIDS statistics was alarming with PNG having the highest number of infected people compared to other Pacific island nations.

He said buildings, houses and developments established in the city were demolished for road construction or to build new buildings, leaving people without homes.

“The government, whether national or provincial, or the National Capital District commission are supposed to be building homes and not breaking them down,” Polye said.

He said the State authority should have warned the people when they were building their homes about future planned development.

Like this: Like Loading...