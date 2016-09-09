Country lacks good leaders

OUR national leaders have been boasting of working for the country and our people. They use the floor Parliament to sweet-talk the nation into thinking and believing that they have are the true servants of the people who elected them into the house. At the same time our people in resources development areas have been agitated and agitating over promised benefits not being made good. In other areas, people feel not being seen or listened to over their resources being fought over by unscrupulous aliens.

It pays to reflect. Leaders could look to Lamentations 5:2 where our people are saying, “Our inheritance has been turned over to aliens, our homes to foreigners.” Leaders with eyes to see must see and ears to hear must hear.

Spiritual blindness and deafness are Lucifer’s way. Leaders need Jesus Christ who is light (John 8:12).

-Prophet, via email