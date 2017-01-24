Country lacks media freedom, says Basil

THE Government can be properly scrutinised and held accountable for its performance if there is media freedom, says Pangu Party leader Sam Basil.

He said the media is one of the pillars of a democratic society which the party respected.

“Stories from the mainstream media promote transparency, good governance, civil liberty and rights-based thinking for public consumption,” he said

Basil said newspapers, radio and television should promote ethical and genuine reporting that would empower our democracy.

He said under his party leadership, the Government would be scrutinised by the media and kept under the spotlight so that the public knows what the government is doing.

He also acknowledged social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that provides avenues for people to voice their concerns about current issues.

“Public opinion of a select few will dominate in social media and that can be positive in changing times in a country like ours however some things must remain traditional, conservative and certain,” he said.

