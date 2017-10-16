Country needs more eye doctors: Hospital

Papua New Guinea needs more ophthalmologists (eye doctors) to meet the population demand, Pacific International Hospital consultant ophthalmologist Dr Amyna Sultan says.

Sultan said: “We literally have only one ophthalmologist for a million people.

“That’s very alarming and the need is so much. I am hoping that we can introduce more training positions and encourage more young doctors to choose ophthalmology as a profession and enjoy the training programme.

“The other thing is to work with other NGOs and departments to advocate for eye care and eye health and also to help come up with strategies which are going to be sustainable and effective, cost effective and are going to reach out to where the people need them most.”

She said PIH had organised an education information session for general physicians in Port Moresby to share information on the emerging trend in eye care and statistics on the recent Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RABB) survey.

“This is to inform and update our general physicians, on what’s new in ophthalmology in general and what’s available, to them and for their patients.

“Through the media we can create awareness, some of these patients were teachers and nurses who were going to lose their jobs because they couldn’t see.”

Like this: Like Loading...