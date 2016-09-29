Country needs good leaders

THERE is relatively a large body of evidence that demonstrates the direct relationship between good governance and development.

The healthier a country does in measures of good governance, the better it does in terms of development.

This stands to reason, if money and resources are siphoned off to low priority areas being badly spent and badly administered, being awarded to constructors that are not qualified or who do not win through an open tender, the state is going to get less than the best possible result.

Our leaders should seriously be concerned about the issues of good governance, deterioration of public infrastructure, break down in law and order and, open defiance of the rule of law as well as the neglected but necessary capacity building needed for the delivery of rudimentary services to the people.

The current O’Neill Government has not done enough promoting and implementing good governance at all levels of government.

The wealth received from gold, oil, copper and other exports totaling billions kina over the last few years have poised PNG for the better. The wealth is not trickling down to the bulk of our people.

Our leaders have paid only lip service to combat endemic corruption.

The simple question begs of who will fight corruption if our leaders and have been infected by this virus.

Eric MumsonPiuk

Gerehu, NCD