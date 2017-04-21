Country needs more young leaders: Envoy

PAPUA New Guinea will need young people to contribute to the nation’s growth, Australian High Commissioner to PNG Bruce Davis said at the graduation of the Institute of Business Studies University’s Enga campus on Wednesday.

The 46 students graduated with degrees in information technology and business at the IBS University campus at Irelya outside Wabag town.

Also, present at the graduation were Enga Governor Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas, Chancellor of the Southern Cross University Nick Burton Taylor, IBS University Vice-Chancellor Edward Silva, Vice-Chancellor of the Southern Cross University Prof Adam Shoemaker and Australian High Commission economic counsellor Dr Chaikya Bowen.

Davis said that education has become a priority area which helped people to prosper and succeed.

He said that PNG as a young nation would see much contribution coming from the young people in order to develop.

“PNG can transform the knowledge into an economy and I see that education is the only key factor,” Davis said.

“I congratulate these students for graduating with bachelors in the fields of information technology and business.”

He said that the IBS campus in Enga was giving choices to the children of Enga and PNG to gain further knowledge. Chancellor of the IBS University Sir Mick Nades added that this was a new chapter for the graduates.

“You have worked hard for the last three years. You are opening a new chapter of your life and I commended you for focusing and concentrating on your studies,” Sir Mick said.

