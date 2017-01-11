Country should not be held to ransom

THE K1 million compensation demand by people affected by a major landslide last week in Chimbu is wildly unreasonable.

And Works Secretary David Wereh is right — these mindless people are holding the country to ransom by not allowing work to start in clearing the debris and reopen access.

Since last Thursday evening when thousands of tonnes of earth engulfed six kilometres of the highway at Guo in the Wandi area near Kundiawa town, the other Highlands provinces of Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Enga, Southern Highlands and Hela have been cut off, with motorists, travellers and cargo stranded at either end of this vital road link.

Wereh is quite concerned that the people’s demand for compensation is incomparable to the huge losses that will be incurred by business houses and transport companies if the closure is prolonged. He also appealed to the landowners and people to be realistic and understand that their demand was costing the country more than K1m as the lifeline of the country leading into the rest of the Highlands region had come to a standstill for almost a week.

“The Highlands Highway is the lifeline for the business community and the travelling public,” Wereh told The National yesterday

“It is chaos on the ground now: People are charging fees and all kinds of things are happening.

“We need to have some understanding and restore the access as quickly as possible.

“I have issued instructions already to get police assistance and let’s restore the access — that’s the foremost thing.”

As of 6pm yesterday, a breakthrough was made, with Works Department machinery clearing the highway under heavy police presence.

It is envisaged that the access will be reopened within two to three days to enable vital cargo, such as foodstuff and fuel, to reach Mt Hagen and other centres.

Although relieved, Wereh will have a few sleepless nights until the restoration work is completed and the access is reopened to traffic.

The hard-working Works secretary has faced many challenges during his relatively brief term in office, not least of them, the forces of nature.

Indeed, Mother Nature has a way of testing man’s engineering genius and Wereh and his team of engineers will attest to that.

Irrespective of how much money or how many man-hours and technical know-how have been spent on a project, even the slightest leakage of water could ultimately spell disaster.

Hundreds of millions of kina have been spent on roads, bridges and other infrastructure over the years but they are constantly put to test by the force of nature. The country’s wet season has routinely tested the workmanship of our engineers in the roads and bridges.

Rain and floods continue to cause widespread damage throughout the country.

Some of the destroyed or damaged infrastructure may not have been in the news because they are in remote locations.

But when very important infrastructure such as the Highlands Highway, Ramu (Lae-Madang) Highway and other major roads are affected, there bound to be panic.

These are very vital economic road links which cannot remain closed for even a few days.

Although DoW has used whatever funding at its disposal to fix the damage along these roads, its actions are at best like band-aid solutions.

The department has done its best over the years to provide what have been temporary repairs on roads.

Wereh is adamant that permanent re-designing and construction is necessary to ensure our roads and bridges do not continue to crumple under the forces of nature.

A case in point is the Ramu Highway, which was severely affected by heavy rains and floods last year.

This highway needs to be redesigned and reconstructed.

A significant amount of money is spent on this highway every year but because of the geography (or geology) of the road corridor; there have been many landslips and washed out sections.

DoW has copped quite a lot of flak for its handling of emergency roadworks during natural disasters but Wereh maintains that they are doing their best to keep the roads open for use.

There have been concerns that the Government should provide more funding for the DoW to carry out timely maintenance work in the event of natural disasters.

However, Wereh maintains that disaster-induced damages to our road networks are not maintenance or funding issues.

