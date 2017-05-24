Country records 41,000 tons of cocoa export, says board

PAPUA New Guinea exported 41,175 metric tons of cocoa last year, according to a cocoa market report.

PNG Cocoa Board economics manager Claire Parik gave a brief on the cocoa market situation in the country yesterday.

“That is good for the cocoa industry because it was a 20 per cent increase from the previous year and was due to all major intervention programmes being carried out in the industry by the national government and cocoa board, development partners, donors and the private sector,” she said.

Parik said the Malaysian market accounted for the largest share of PNG cocoa export which represented 44 per cent of PNG’s total cocoa export.

Most of PNG’s cocoa beans were shipped to Malaysia, 31 per cent to the US, 13 per cent to Singapore, nine per cent to Belgium and one per cent to Indonesia and Germany.

Parik said the Cocoa Warwagira was one way to get farmers to produce quality cocoa and increase cocoa production. Cocoa farmers in the seven-growing regions of the country were assessed and selected to attend the show that will see prizes awarded to the best three farmers.

